SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,998,000 after buying an additional 22,750,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,950,000 after buying an additional 1,170,152 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,383,401 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,450,000 after buying an additional 567,522 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPTL opened at $28.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

