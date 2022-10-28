Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,950,000 after acquiring an additional 826,043 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $21.63 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Melius started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

