Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Set at GBX 855 by UBS Group

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) received a GBX 855 ($10.33) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STAN. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 815 ($9.85).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

LON:STAN opened at GBX 518.40 ($6.26) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 580.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 580.37. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The company has a market cap of £15.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.00.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

