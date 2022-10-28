StockNews.com Upgrades Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to “Buy”

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.48 and a 200 day moving average of $197.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.