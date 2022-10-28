Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,971.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,659.0% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 59,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 56,982 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,787.8% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,789.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 262,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 248,913 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,941.3% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 991.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $110.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

