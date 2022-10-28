Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €116.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €116.00 ($118.37) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SY1. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Symrise Trading Down 1.9 %

Symrise stock opened at €104.20 ($106.33) on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($74.98). The company has a 50 day moving average of €102.53 and a 200-day moving average of €104.99.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

