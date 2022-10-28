Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Symrise Stock Down 1.9 %

FRA:SY1 opened at €104.20 ($106.33) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($74.98). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €104.99.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

