TAP Consulting LLC Has $6.93 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.9% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 44,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 11,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 24,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

