Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,395 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tattooed Chef worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTCF. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 665,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tattooed Chef from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $376.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.66. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.08 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

