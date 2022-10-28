Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 381 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 100,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

