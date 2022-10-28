The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,858,000 after buying an additional 250,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 73.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.27. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $73.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

