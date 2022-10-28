The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Middleby by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Middleby by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,804,000 after purchasing an additional 469,311 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Middleby by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 330,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Middleby by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 393,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $136.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.