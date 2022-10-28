The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Toro by 34.4% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Toro

Toro Price Performance

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

