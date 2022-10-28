TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,685 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.19.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

