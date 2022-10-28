Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,797 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 128.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 176.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,582 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $35.09.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

