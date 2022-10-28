Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICL Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICL Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ICL Group stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. On average, analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

