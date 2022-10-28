Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,680 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Oscar Health stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $772.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.25 million. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

