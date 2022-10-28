Truist Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 120,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 296,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

FTK stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 31.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

