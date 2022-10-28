Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0781 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

