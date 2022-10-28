Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MFM stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.0195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

