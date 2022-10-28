Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,738 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BOE opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

