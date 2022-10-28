Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Diana Shipping by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 154,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 62,310 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. Research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

