Truist Financial Corp Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,078 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 189,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

CIM opened at $6.47 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

CIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

