Truist Financial Corp Has $126,000 Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 86,754 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 233.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $992.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $23.09.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $793.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFH. TheStreet cut Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

