Truist Financial Corp Has $128,000 Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Insider Activity

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

