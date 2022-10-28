Truist Financial Corp Has $128,000 Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 480.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 134,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111,233 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6,642.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 67,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 66,425 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NYCB opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

