Truist Financial Corp Has $131,000 Stock Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.25.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
