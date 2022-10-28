Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

NYSE:DB opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

