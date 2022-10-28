Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Orange were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Orange from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Orange from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

