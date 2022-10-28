Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Orange were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orange Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.