Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,584,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

