Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

