Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in SITE Centers by 22.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 27.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,702,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 136,869 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 40.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on SITC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.
SITE Centers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
