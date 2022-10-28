Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 10,772 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 559,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 312,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

