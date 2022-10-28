Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,072 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 316,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 204,364 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,738,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 181,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 103,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.