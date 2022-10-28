Truist Financial Corp Sells 22,683 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,683 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 23.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 8.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,080,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 84,943 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

