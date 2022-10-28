Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,934 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

BCX stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

