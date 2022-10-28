Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,950 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMM stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 6.61%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

