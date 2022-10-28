Truist Financial Corp Takes $109,000 Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 75.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.4 %

GFI opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Gold Fields Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.