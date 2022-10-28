Truist Financial Corp Takes $133,000 Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 57,994 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $9.60 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.