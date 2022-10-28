Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,463 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

