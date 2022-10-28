Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 276,113 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 235,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 151,295 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 380,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,233 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MHI opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.