Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Orange were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Orange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Orange by 31.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Orange by 384.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

ORAN opened at $9.37 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

