Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 95,641 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,886.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,641 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after buying an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,939.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,145,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $546,481,000 after buying an additional 4,892,959 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

