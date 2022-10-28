UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target Raised to CHF 22

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE UBS opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in UBS Group by 93.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 593,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.