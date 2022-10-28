United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 231.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UCBI. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

