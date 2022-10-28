Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

