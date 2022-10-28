Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valhi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valhi by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valhi by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Valhi stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $758.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.63. Valhi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

