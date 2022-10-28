Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Sells 2,367,174 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 2,367,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $1,088,900.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,751,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,646.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 2,113,948 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,289,508.28.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 311,466 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,273,507.66.

On Monday, October 17th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 170,292 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,307.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 80,314 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $954,933.46.

On Friday, October 7th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 28,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $346,800.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 268,736 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,028,654.72.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 76,600 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $759,872.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 395,614 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,386,455.84.

On Friday, July 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 18,900 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $174,069.00.

Tricida Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $23.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered Tricida to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded Tricida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tricida from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricida

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period.

About Tricida

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.