VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 943.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $185.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.98. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.99.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

