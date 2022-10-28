Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 31.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.11. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.10 and a 200 day moving average of $124.21.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

